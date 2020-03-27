B. Riley Comments on Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Audioeye in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Audioeye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AEYE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 237.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Audioeye at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

