AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) versus Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TARO) Head-To-Head Review

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$13.53 million ($0.88) -0.64 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $669.89 million 3.55 $281.78 million $7.23 8.59

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AzurRx BioPharma. AzurRx BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 911.90%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.39%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -537.33% -202.02% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 38.24% 12.45% 11.23%

Risk and Volatility

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats AzurRx BioPharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Haifa Bay, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt.

