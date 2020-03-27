Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the February 27th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avianca by 12,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Avianca by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVH opened at $1.03 on Friday. Avianca has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVH. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

