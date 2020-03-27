Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,364,600 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the February 27th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.