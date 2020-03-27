Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

ADP opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

