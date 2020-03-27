ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,285.88 ($43.22).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,643.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,939.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.