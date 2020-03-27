Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Critical Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14% Netlist -47.70% N/A -64.45%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.49 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Netlist $26.10 million 1.53 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -2.92

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Netlist beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

