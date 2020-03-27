Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 271.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 155,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $113.15 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

