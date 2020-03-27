ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 27th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Artabane bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA opened at $11.23 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

