Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

