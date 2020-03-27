Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 27th total of 871,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,484,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

