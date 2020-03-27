Apple Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

