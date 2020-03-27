Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the February 27th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AFT stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.63.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
