Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) President Joseph A. Moroney Buys 1,000 Shares

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) President Joseph A. Moroney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

