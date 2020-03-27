Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.19. Apergy shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 68,395 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 380,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apergy (NYSE:APY)
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.