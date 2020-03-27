Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.19. Apergy shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 68,395 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 380,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

