Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Up 53.0% in March

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,817,500 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the February 27th total of 18,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $102,618,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $99,801,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $25,952,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

APA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

