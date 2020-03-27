Angus Porter Purchases 75,000 Shares of McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Stock

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Angus Porter acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.60 ($1.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998953 earnings per share for the current year.

MCLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

