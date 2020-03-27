Angus Porter Purchases 75,000 Shares of McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Stock

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Angus Porter acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).
McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.60 ($1.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.
McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998953 earnings per share for the current year.
About McColl’s Retail Group
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
