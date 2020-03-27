Andrew Heath Purchases 1,089 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,385 ($31.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,626.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,638.44. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Spectris plc will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spectris in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,648.64 ($34.84).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

