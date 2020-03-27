Andrew Harrison Buys 18,000 Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) insider Andrew Harrison bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

LON VCP opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Victoria PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Victoria in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective for the company.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

