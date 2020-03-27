Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 250,000 Shares

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMCI opened at $10.12 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.