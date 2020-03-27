Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $1,316,293.50 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at $37,647,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96.

On Friday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,373,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.74.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

