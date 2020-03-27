Analyzing Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wyndham Destinations and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 1 3 0 2.75 InterContinental Hotels Group 1 6 1 0 2.00

Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.11%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterContinental Hotels Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. InterContinental Hotels Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and InterContinental Hotels Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.50 $507.00 million $5.62 4.14 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.08 billion 3.75 $385.00 million $3.01 14.19

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than InterContinental Hotels Group. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterContinental Hotels Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 12.52% -92.76% 6.95% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of March 04, 2019, the company had approximately 5,600 hotels with 837,000 guest rooms. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.