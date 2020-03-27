Analyzing TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TMSR alerts:

20.8% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TMSR and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunovant 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunovant has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 95.80%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than TMSR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMSR and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $23.19 million 0.95 $1.45 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28% Immunovant N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immunovant beats TMSR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.