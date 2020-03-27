Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fair Isaac (FICO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO):

3/26/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $421.00.

3/17/2020 – Fair Isaac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Fair Isaac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/6/2020 – Fair Isaac was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Fair Isaac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

NYSE FICO opened at $294.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Get Fair Isaac Co alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 135,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.