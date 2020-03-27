America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,968,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 27th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

