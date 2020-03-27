Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

