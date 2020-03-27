Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.85.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,862,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,681,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

