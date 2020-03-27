Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 43.1% in March

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 27th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

