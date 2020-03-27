Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allegion were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

ALLE stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

