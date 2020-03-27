Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.46% of Align Technology worth $319,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $191.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.