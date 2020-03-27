Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.