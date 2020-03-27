ALERUS FINL COR/SH Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRS. TheStreet cut ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ALRS stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.