Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 56,411 Shares

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $1,391,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,598 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $380,277.90.

On Thursday, January 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $7,409,941.50.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.