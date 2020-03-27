Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

