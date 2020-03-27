AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

AGF.B stock opened at C$3.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. AGF Management has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

