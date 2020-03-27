AGCO Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $49,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

