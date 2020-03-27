Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

