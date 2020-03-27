AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 119.9% in March

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,277,900 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the February 27th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 95,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AEG stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

