ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

