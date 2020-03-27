Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 786,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,754.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

