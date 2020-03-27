ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,644,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

