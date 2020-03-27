ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $149.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

ABIOMED stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

