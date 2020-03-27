Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the February 27th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACP stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $10,387,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 123,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

