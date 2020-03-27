Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.