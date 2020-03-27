AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 27th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after buying an additional 195,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark reduced their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

