A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.01-0.03 EPS.
Shares of ATEN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
