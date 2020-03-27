962 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

