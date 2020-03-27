5,200 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEC opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

