5,000 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.99.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.