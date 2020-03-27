385,512 Shares in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Agenus Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.